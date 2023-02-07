Juan Chavez

Shelton resident, 90

SHELTON - Juan L. Chavez, 90 of Shelton passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Shelton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

