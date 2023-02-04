Juan Chavez

Shelton resident, 90

SHELTON -- Juan L. Chavez, 90 of Shelton passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be held at Shelton Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Juan was born March 28, 1932 in Pearsall, Texas to Senovio and Francisca (Luna) Chavez. He spent his youth in Texas before moving to Hershey, Nebraska in 1962. The family then moved to Doniphan, NE in 1968 and to Shelton in 1969 where he has resided ever since. On October 27, 1956, Juan was united in marriage to Micaela Torres in Pearsall, TX.

Juan was a long-time employee of Union Pacific Railroad and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Micaela Chavez of Shelton; children Juan Chavez, Jr. and wife Beverly of Kearney, Alfredo Chavez of Kearney, Patricia Lanini and husband Frank of Seneca, SC, Jose “Joe” Chavez and wife, Serena of Shelton, Michael Chavez of Shelton and Pauline Chavez of Shelton; several grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren; siblings Miquela Vasquez, Lucia Ramirez both of Pearsall, TX; sister-in-law Lori Chavez of Pearsall, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Manuel Chavez and Pablo Chavez; sister Virginia Viesca; grandson, Blake Chavez; and great granddaughter Tassidi Chavez- Buerer.