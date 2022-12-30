Joyce Gibbins

Alma resident, 87

ALMA — Joyce Elaine Gibbins, 87 years of age, of Alma, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Colonial Villa – Good Samaritan in Alma.

A Memorial Graveside Service for Joyce E. Gibbins will be held at a later date at the Alma Cemetery in Alma, Nebraska.

There will be no memorial book signing or visitation. The family is honoring Joyce's wish for cremation.

Joyce was born on March 9, 1935, in Sidney, Nebraska, the youngest of four children born to Arthur A. and Elsie Rose (Thieman) Ladine.

On December 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Richard Gibbins. On November 24, 2021, he preceded her in death.

Joyce leaves to celebrate her life; two daughters: Vickie Frink of Elm Creek, Nebraska; and Valerie Broeker and her husband, Alan of Milford, Nebraska; his son, Scott Gibbins of Alma; five grandchildren: Shelley Shively and her husband, Rich of Overton, Nebraska; Allan Frink of Elm Creek; Cory Broeker and his wife, Lacey of Milford; Adam Broeker and his wife, Lisa of Kansas City, Missouri; and Devon Broeker of Wood Heights, Missouri; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Duane Ladine of California; and Lyal Ladine and his wife, Joan of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Bonnie Thompson of Sidney; brother-in-law, Roland Gibbins and his wife, Roz of Minden, Nebraska; along with other relatives, and many friends.