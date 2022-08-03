Joseph LaPuma

Alma resident, 90

ALMA — Joseph Vincent LaPuma, 90, of Alma, formerly of Holdrege, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society - Colonial Villa in Alma.

A memorial graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturdayat the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing as the family is honoring Joe's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Joe was born on April 8, 1932, to Saverino and Ann (Stasik) LaPuma.

On May 9, 1959, he married Helen D. Hupert. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Saverino “Sam” LaPuma of Minden, and Howard LaPuma of Roy, Washington; five daughters, Lois Rouhas of Villa Park, Illinois, Renee' Sell of Holdrege, Sherri Emmert of Bumpass, Virginia, Cynthia Taylor of Henderson, Colorado and Joanne Weaver of Surprise, Arizona; two sisters: Fran Fanello and Ann LaPuma-Maeder; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.