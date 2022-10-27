Joseph Kresser

Stamford resident, 61

STAMFORD — Joseph Edward Kresser, 61, of Stamford, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Harlan County Health System in Alma.

A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Fathers Maurice Current and Matt Koperski, as concelebrants. Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Orleans. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass at the church.

The Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the Mass. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph was born on Feb. 1, 1961, in Alma, the eldest of three children born to Cletus John and Ruth I. (Wallace) Kresser. He attended Orleans Elementary School and graduated from Orleans High School with the class of 1979.

On Aug. 25, 1990, Joe was united in marriage to Julia Anderson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans. The couple made their home in Stamford. They were blessed with two children: Brant and Courtney. Together the family enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and Husker sports.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Joe served on the Stamford Fire Department for 37 years and as fire chief for many years.

Joe most recently worked at BD in Holdrege as a quality tech. He has also served at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege; for Bose Brother's farm in Orleans; at Southern Valley Public Schools as a bus driver; and for CCC as an EMS instructor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Cletus Kresser; father-in-law, Gus “Jug” Anderson; and two nephews: Lucas Lans and Michael Gregg.

Joe is survived by his wife, Julie Kresser of Stamford; his children: Brant Kresser and significant other, Katelyn Adkisson of Arapahoe, and Courtney Seberger and her husband, Nicholas of Lexington; four grandchildren: Grayton, Lilah, and Kennedy Seberger; and Axle Kresser; his mother, Ruth Kresser of Kearney; sister, Tami Lans and her husband, Mike of rural Stamford; brother, Richard Kresser and his wife, Tammy of Kearney; mother-in-law, Arline Anderson of Alma; along with many extended relatives and many friends.

A memorial has been established in Joe's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.