Jonathan Lemmerman
Florida resident, 37
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Jonathan Carl Lemmerman, 37, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 24, 2023. Services will be Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Greg Volsky officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity Jonathan felt strongly about, The Young Living Foundation, that brings clean water to millions. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan was born on November 9, 1985 to Steven and Deborah Lemmerman in Denver, Colorado.
Jonathan is survived by his parents; Steven and Deborah Lemmerman; sister, Maria Anne Mercer (husband, Kevin Roland; and nephews, Maxx James, Henry Nathan, Jack Steven and Duke Eli Mercer; and brothers, Samuel Steven Lemmerman and Jacob Louis Lemmerman.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Louis and Mildred Jean Lemmerman, and Roger John and Janice Mae Ecker.