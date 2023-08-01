LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Jonathan Carl Lemmerman, 37, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 24, 2023. Services will be Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Greg Volsky officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity Jonathan felt strongly about, The Young Living Foundation, that brings clean water to millions. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.