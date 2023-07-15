Jon York

Holdrege resident, 83

GRAND ISLAND - Jon H. York, 83, of Holdrege, passed away on July 10, 2023 at CHI Health St. Francis. Per his wishes, Jon was cremated and no services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Jon was born on May 7, 1940 in Kearney, NE., to Raymond and Myrna (Gilbert) York. He was raised and received his education in the Kearney area. After graduating from Kearney High School in 1957, he went on to attend college.

Jon owned a used car dealership until his retirement at the age of 65, and spent 30 happy years with Norma Jo Schriner. In his spare time, he enjoyed the rodeo, racing motorcycles, and hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory include his partner, Norma Jo Schriner; children, Jeff York, Ted York, and Sue (Kalin) Liveringhouse; six grandchildren; one great grandchild, brother, Tim York; and ex-wife, Brenda Oliver.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill York.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.