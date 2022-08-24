John Tarrell

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — John T. Tarrell, 81, of Kearney died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A private celebration of life service will be at a later date.

John was born in Winner, South Dakota on Nov. 21, 1940, to Alvin and Gladys (Eagleton) Tarrell. John grew up in Winner and enjoyed the benefits of a small-town culture and rural lifestyle. South Dakota offered many opportunities for a young man to enjoy the outdoors and John told many tales of “packed lunch” pheasant hunts over the school noon hour with his dad and the then very liberal limit of seven birds was almost a given – provided you could shoot proficiently, which John claimed, “was never an issue”.

John earned his undergraduate degree from Dana College. He graduated from Creighton University with a Juris Doctor Degree and was admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association in 1966.

John married Joan Coffey on Aug. 27, 1960, and they raised three sons, Alvin, Everett (Ev) and David.

On April 2, 1993, John married Cindy Reimers Williams.

One of John's greatest pleasures was serving on the Central Platte NRD board for many years. John will always be recognized as a “small-town” style lawyer, very approachable and always willing to lend a helping hand. His good nature and small-town upbringing translated into an open willingness to “horse trade” on fees which further translated into a lifetime accumulation of a very interesting array of items that still makes all that knew him smile while slightly shaking their heads. John will continue to remain famous for his many “treasures”, outdoor memorabilia and numerous collectables of possible “future value”. John loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, his dogs, and spending time with his grandkids. He believed and practices that “every moment is a teaching moment”.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Tarrell of Kearney; sons Alvin (Kena) Tarrell of Elkhorn, Ev (Jana) Tarrell of Sydney and David Tarrell of Lincoln; stepsons, Jason (Stacey) Williams of New Ulm, Minnesota, and Andrew (Tiffany) Williams of Lopez Island, Washington; sisters, Rosalie Elder of Costa Mesa, California, and Dorothy (Terry) Hokenstad of Shaker Heights, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

