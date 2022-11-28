John Schmidt Jr.
Kearney resident, 90
KEARNEY — John Schmidt, Jr., 90 of Kearney passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Memorial services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
