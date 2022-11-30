John Schmidt Jr.

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — John Schmidt, Jr., 90 of Kearney passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating.

Following his wishes, John was cremated and there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice care of The Amedisys Foundation or Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

John was born August 13, 1932 in Oakland, Nebraska to John and Alma (Johannes) Schmidt. He received his education from Curtis High School, graduating with the class of 1950.

On November 21, 1951, John was united in marriage to Donna L. Miller at the First United Methodist Church in Curtis, NE. The couple made their home south of Curtis where they farmed for many years. In January of 1969, they moved to Kearney where John worked for Moorman Feed and later at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the HVAC Maintenance department.

John enjoyed fishing, attending ag shows, doing puzzles and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda (Mike) Erickson of Cozad, Jo (Kerry) Ludden of Kearney and Jean (Roger) Tuder of Gravois Mills, MO; grandchildren, Chad (Aimee) Erickson and Lindsay (Jeff) Wells, Abbey (Matt) Jordan, Katie (Rob) Bishop and Gypsy (Andrew) Whitaker; 9 great grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Maureta Studebaker of Mesa, AZ and Joyce (Byron) VanPatten of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Schmidt; daughter, Alma Schmidt; cousin and close friend Gordon Soneson; and the Peterson family who helped raise him.