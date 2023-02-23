John Edward Remenga, age 76, of Elwood, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on October 13, 1946, to John & M. Maxine (Dyer) Remmenga at Elwood, Nebraska.

He lived his entire life in the Elwood community. He attended the Elwood Public School, graduating with the Class of 1964. After graduation he worked in the construction and masonry business with his father. After his father's death in 1979, he continued the business. He was a hard worker and prided himself in doing the he could at each job he completed.

On October 16, 1966, he married Charlene Steinbrink. He was active in the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department. He received his 50th year plaque from the Department in 2017. In 2022, he was recognized for 55 years to the department. He was on the Elwood City Board for eight years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church receiving his 50th year pin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Shirley Holz and Carol Strohmyer.

He is survived by his wife Charlene, brother-in-law Fred Holz Sr. of Arkansas, nephew Fred Holz Jr. and wife Cheryl of Kimball, Nebraska and niece Kim Halstead of Omaha, Nebraska, niece Jennifer Strohmyer of Lincoln, Nebraska and Tracey Meyer and husband Erin and daughter Sophie of Hastings, Nebraska, great niece Stephanie Flink, husband Ryan and daughter, great nephew Jonathan Holz and wife Grace and daughter Glory of Omaha, Nebraska, Nicole Oster and husband Greg and daughter Allison of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Josh Holz and Shelby, their children Graham and Jemma, of Kimball, Nebraska, Taylor Schmidt and husband Wrjesta, and their children Bentily and Judd Schmidt of Kimball, Nebraska.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5 PM till 7 PM at Elwood United Methodist Church, Elwood, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1 PM at Elwood United Methodist Church in Elwood, Nebraska with Pastor Sarah Neben, officiating. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, Nebraska. Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.