John William “Jack” Rall, Jr, age 92, of Kearney, died in his sleep on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center in Columbus, Nebraska. Memorial services will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Father Charles Peek. Burial will follow the service in the Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Lunch will be served following the burial. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department for trees. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of local arrangements.