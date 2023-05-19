KEARNEY - John Payne, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Memorials are suggested to the University of Nebraska Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of the arrangements.