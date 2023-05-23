John Payne

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - John Payne, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. He loved his hometown, seizing opportunities throughout his life to champion its growth and prosperity. John's wishes for cremation were honored. The celebration of John's life will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney, NE 68847, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Luncheon to follow.

John was born July 31, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Ruth (Sherer) and Alvie E Payne. He was the first of three sons. He was an active, athletic child, and had vivid memories of being waylaid by rheumatic fever in his early years.

At age 13, John started working on the delivery truck for the family furniture business, inheriting a strong work ethic from his father and passing it down to his children. By high school, he had developed a reputation for his field goal kicking prowess, earning him the nickname John “The Toe” Payne. He also relished playing basketball for Longfellow High (now Kearney High School), graduating in 1958.

John attended Kearney State Teachers College - now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He joined Sigma Upsilon Nu fraternity during his freshman year. That spring, John's best buddies insisted he call a girl he didn't know to be his date at the fraternity formal. JoDell Peterson said yes.

JoDell and John married at the Holdrege United Methodist Church on hot and steamy July 31, 1960 (his 20th birthday). After earning his business degree in 1962, John joined his dad at Payne Larson Furniture in downtown Kearney, and later became president of Payne Enterprises.

John's entrepreneurial spirit led him to a number of other businesses over the years, serving as president at Radio Kearney KRNY, NTV Network, and Kearney John Deere. He was recognized as Kearney Jaycees Boss of the Year.

His belief in his community drove him to run for Kearney City Council, serving from 1971-1980. John saw a bigger opportunity for Kearney State College to join the University of Nebraska system, prompting an election bid for an open seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, where he served from 1981-1999, including as chairman four times. John was a pivotal player when the University eventually did bring KSC into the fold, leaving a lasting legacy for his beloved hometown.

He was a Trustee for the University of Nebraska Foundation, and a member of the NU President's Society, as well as the UNL and UNK Chancellor's Societies. He remained a devoted UNK alumnus, serving as president of the Alumni Association, and co-founder of KSC Athletics Associates. He received a Distinguished Alumni Award in 1984. John and JoDell helped furnish the UNK Alumni House after it was acquired and renovated. In 2013, the couple were co-recipients of the Jim Rundstrom Distinguished Service Award.

Always a Kearney champion, John served on the board of directors for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Kearney Visitors Bureau, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA), the Archway and the Classic Car Collection.

He also held board positions at First Commerce National Bank and Wells Fargo Bank of Kearney. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served as chair of its board of trustees. He was also president of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Foundation.

Even with a full schedule, he always made plenty of time for golf and never missed a Husker football game. His other passion - fast cars - took him to lightly-traveled country roads so he could lean on the gas pedal and “clean the engine.”

He lived a life of consequence, had fun in the process and played a few mulligans.

John's survivors include daughters Linda Payne Kitt (Ron) of Kearney, Nancy Payne (Ben Goodkind) of Arlington, VA, and son Steven Payne (Lauren) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren Colby Payne (Pam) of Virginia Beach, VA, Noah Goodkind of Olympia, WA, Sam Goodkind of San Francisco, CA, Joshua and Rebekah Payne of Jacksonville, Cara Kitt Mullins (Pat) of Omaha, NE, Cory and Erin Kitt of Kearney; great-granddaughter Penelope Payne of Virginia Beach; brother Ron Payne and sister-in-law Nita Payne; sister-in-law Marian Payne of Kearney; sisters-in-law Cynthia Peterson and Cheryl Peterson of Lincoln, NE; several nephews and nieces, cousins and close friends.

Family members preceding him in death are his wife JoDell Payne, daughter Ann Payne, his parents, brother Charles Payne, grandparents Warren and Ada (Campbell) Sherer, John and Catherine (Griffith) Payne, and all of his aunts, uncles, and several cousins.