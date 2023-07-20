John Ostrom

Lexington resident, 85

LEXINGTON - John H. Ostrom, 85, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 6, 1938, in Gothenburg, Nebraska to Harry H. Ostrom and Hazel S. Pettijohn.

On January 22, 1956, John was united in marriage to Annette Mann at the First Baptist Church in Gothenburg. Three children were blessed to this union: Anne, Lars, and Leif.

Survivors include his children, Anne (John Rains) Eilers of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lars (Joni) Ostrom, and Leif Ostrom, both of Lexington, Nebraska; grandchildren, Carson (Amber) Eilers, Chase (Danielle) Eilers, Tim Rains, Zach Rains, Tora (Kyle) Curry, Andrew (Kathleen) Ostrom, Brittany (Tyler) Hueftle, Rachel (Colton) May, Hannah (Evan) Jenkins, Brianna (Samuel) Ouedraogo and Jacquelin (Caleb) Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Alice, Olivia, Olive, and Eve Eilers, Jaxon and Ava Curry, Theodore and Luca Ostrom, Kaden, Carter and Emma Hueftle, Gentry May, and Hadley Jenkins; his special friend, Sandy Widholm of Gothenburg; brother, Grant (Anita) Ostrom of Springfield, Tennessee; sister, Cherry (LaVern) Kuhlman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Ostrom and his son-in-law, Brian Eilers.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with Pastor Keith Strasburger, officiating. Burial will be held prior to the memorial service at 9:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The casket will not be present at the church after the visitation.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Maranatha Bible Camp in Maxwell or donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.