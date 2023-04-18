John Morrissey

Kearney resident, 98

KEARNEY - John Morrissey, 98, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52 and Kearney VFW Post #759. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, April 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.