John Morrissey, age 98, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52 and Kearney VFW Post #759. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

John Joseph Morrissey, also known as J.J., was born November 30, 1924 in Bloomington Illinois. He was the son of John W. Morrisey and Mary (McMahon) Morrissey. They lived on a small farm near the town of Hopedale, Illinois. He went to grade school, a country school, and graduated from Hopedale High School in 1942.

He was drafted for the service in WWII and did his basic training in Salt Lake City, Utah, his medical training in El Paso, Texas, and Long Beach, California. He was in the Medical Corps of the Army Air Corp. He was sent with his Army Air Corp group to Assam in Northeast India where he worked in the Army Hospital from September 1943 to December 1945 taking care of patients. That Air Corp group flew in many supplies for India and China.

After his discharge from the service, he went to St. Ambrose College in Davenport Iowa. He graduated with his commerce course degree in 1950 and was immediately employed by the W.T. Grant Company. He was sent to La Cross Wisconsin, Rockford Illinois, Kansas City Missouri, Sharon Pennsylvania, New Castle Pennsylvania, and then Kearney, Nebraska.

He married Suzanne Tobin on June 16, 1951. She made all the moves to the various cities with him. She was his true love.

While in Kearney, the Hellmans hired him to be their store manager. He was later the Kaufman Wernert store manager for 28 years until the store was sold. When the store closed he retired, somewhat, but helped close the Cliffsmens Wear Store and he worked for a short time at Hoover's Jewelry in the mall.

John was always very civic minded and received many awards. The first years in Kearney he was the song leader in his Catholic Church and took communion to shut ins for 40 years. He was President of the Chamber of Commerce 1971-1972; Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus; Elks Club; American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served 17 years on the Kearney State Foundation Board; was State President of Travelers Protective Association twice and received community service awards from that association. He was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital for 26 years.

Some of the many awards he received were: St. Ambrose University Emeritus Award; Goodwill Industries of Great Nebraska Award; Certificate of Appreciation from the Salvation Army; St. Jude Hospital Research for Children Philanthropic Award; Kearney State College Foundation Emeritus Award; 1971 Crusade Citation for the fight against cancer; Community Service Award 2014 from T.D.A; and a Community Service Award from Modern Woodsman. He had three Great Navy of Nebraska Awards from three different governors; and received a Citizen of the Year award.

Survivors include his daughter Margie (Rex) Paul; two grandsons Ryan (Christina) and John (Carmen) Paul; and three great grandchildren, Brooks, Quinn and Trinity Paul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a baby sister; wife Suzanne; and a great grandson, Carter William Paul.