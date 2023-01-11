 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Keehn

John Keehn

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY — John M. Keehn, 85 of Kearney passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice or to St. John's Good Samaritan Home.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

