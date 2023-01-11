John Keehn

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY — John M. Keehn, 85 of Kearney passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice or to St. John's Good Samaritan Home.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

