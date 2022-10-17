John Janulewicz

LOUP CITY — John P. Janulewicz, 72, of Loup City died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.

To honor John's memory, the family has requested casual attire be worn to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Memorials are suggested to Bowman Lake, St. Josaphat's Catholic Church or Loup City Fire and Rescue. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Janulewicz family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.