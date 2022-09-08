John Pickar

Litchfield resident, 63

LITCHFIELD — John James Pickar, 63, of Litchfield died September 6, 2022, as a result of a tractor accident.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Litchfield Christian Church with the Rev. Loren Boley officiating.

Interment will be in Litchfield Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the church. Per family request please wear Husker or John Deere attire.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

——

He was born on May 9, 1959, at Loup City to Thomas and Marilyn (Fletcher) Pickar. He grew up around the Ansley/Mason City area. He received his education at Ansley Public Schools graduating in 1977. He later attended Milford and received his Diesel Mechanic Degree.

He married Teresa Siebke on May 15, 1993, at Litchfield. After which the couple made their home in Litchfield. To this union two daughters were born, Taylor Jean and Justine Marie.

He was employed as a truck driver for numerous years. He most recently worked for Paitz Mobile Repair before semi-retiring and working for local farmers during planting and harvest time. You could find him in his shop tinkering with small jobs, restoring John Deere tractors, participating in local tractor pulls, or just enjoying life at the lake. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons going on numerous Ranger and tractor rides.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa of Litchfield; daughters, Taylor (BJ) Skibinski of Loup City and Justine Pickar of Litchfield; two grandsons, Ryder and Cooper Skibinski of Loup City; parents-in-law, Bob and Alberta Siebke of Litchfield; sister, Lois (Paul) Hansen of Ord; sister-in-laws, Tammy (Harold) Harmon of Kearney and Tina (Rick) Chilewski of Loup City; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marilyn Pickar

Memorials are suggested to the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.