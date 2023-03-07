John Geist, 72, of Kearney, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his home near Kearney. Celebration of Life Services will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Playpen Lounge in Kearney. Casual dress is requested. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

John was born on January 9, 1951 in Kearney, NE to Fred Jr. and Grace (Spongeber) Geist. He attended and later graduated from Kearney High School. After graduation, John worked several jobs including Kizzier Chevrolet. For the past 35+ years he was General Manager of Co-Op in Kearney, NE and Co-owner of Fast Phil's. He spent much of his adult life enjoying time with his best friend of over 40 years, Daniel Stump and his family. John grew quite close to Dan's children, especially Troy and Travis Stump. He enjoyed countless hunting trips with Dan and his son's, holidays, weddings and other family celebrations. He was truly a “second father” to all six of Dan's children, and a “brother” to Dan and Dan's wife, Jill. He was a long-time member of Duck's Unlimited and The Elk's Club. When not at work, you could find John at his home away from home, The Play Pen Lounge, trading daily stories with many friends. He is and will continue to be greatly missed by all that loved him.