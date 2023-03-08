John Geist
Kearney resident, 72
John Geist, 72, of Kearney, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his home near Kearney. Celebration of Life Services will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Playpen Lounge in Kearney. Casual dress is requested. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.