John Geist, 72, of Kearney, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his home near Kearney. Celebration of Life Services will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Playpen Lounge in Kearney. Casual dress is requested. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.