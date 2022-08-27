John Paul
Kearney resident, 63
KEARNEY — John D. Paul, age 63, of Kearney died Friday, June 10, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney from injuries resulting from an auto accident.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Prairie Center.
Visitation will be frin 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
——
John David Paul was born on Dec. 17, 1958, in Trempealeau, Wisconsin to Roger and Lorraine Paul. John grew up in Trempealeau, Wisconsin, where he became an avid hunter and fisherman and made lifelong friendships. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School. John went on to have a successful career in sales. John was a beloved father and raised two daughters with his former wife, Brenda Peters. After a few moves, he settled in Nebraska and met the love of his life, Madeline Schmitz, with whom he retired to a farm in Kearney. In his retirement, John loved working on his hobby farm, watching wildlife, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed perfecting his golf game, fishing and spending time playing with his numerous grandchildren, and step-grandchildren. John was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He is deeply missed by his loved ones, who are comforted in knowing he is at peace in the hands of God.
Survivors include his wife, Madeline of Kearney; children, Lindsay Paul of Tucson Arizona, Allison (Tanner) Bowman of Plattsmouth; stepchildren, Angela (Nate) Wheat of Omaha, Alisha Sickler of Omaha, and Nathan (Malarie Kennedy) Sickler of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Scarlett, Knox, Huxley, and Ruby Bowman, step-grandchildren, Maya and Layla; brother, Michael (Mary) Paul of Auburndale, Wisconsin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Sandy.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.