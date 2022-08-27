John D Paul

John David Paul was born on Dec. 17, 1958, in Trempealeau, Wisconsin to Roger and Lorraine Paul. John grew up in Trempealeau, Wisconsin, where he became an avid hunter and fisherman and made lifelong friendships. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School. John went on to have a successful career in sales. John was a beloved father and raised two daughters with his former wife, Brenda Peters. After a few moves, he settled in Nebraska and met the love of his life, Madeline Schmitz, with whom he retired to a farm in Kearney. In his retirement, John loved working on his hobby farm, watching wildlife, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed perfecting his golf game, fishing and spending time playing with his numerous grandchildren, and step-grandchildren. John was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He is deeply missed by his loved ones, who are comforted in knowing he is at peace in the hands of God.