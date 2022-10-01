John Jelken

Franklin resident, 92

KEARNEY — John D. Jelken, 92, of Franklin, formerly of rural Hildreth passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at CHI Health - Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon with Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating.

Interment will be held following services at 2 p.m. at the Wilcox Cemetery with military honors presented by the Hildreth Veterans of Foreign Wars in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

John was born at home in Franklin County to Fred and Pearl (Equall) Jelken on January 1, 1930. He grew up in the Ash Grove community, attending country school and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He graduated from Wilcox High School in 1947. He farmed with his father. After serving in the army in France during the Korean Conflict, he came home again to the farm. This was his lifelong passion, first with his father and then with his son.

John married Eleanor Jeannette Albers on Feb. 26, 1950, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Hildreth. They had two children: Gene and Brenda. He enjoyed working cattle and harvesting with neighbors. He also enjoyed music and played his violin with friends in a group called Sons of the Soil. In later years, he would play with others who would ask him. He also served in various roles in his community and church. Eleanor, the love of his life, died on Jan. 1, 2019. At that time John moved to Arbor Care in Franklin.

Survivors include his son Gene Jelken; daughter Brenda Reiss and her husband, Dennis; grandson Michael Jelken; granddaughter, Christina and her husband Steven Platt; granddaughter, Sheena and Adam Henke; he was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Heath, Jase, Avery and Lily.

Memorials in John's honor are kindly suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Macon.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.