John Burgeson

Fort Collins, Colorado resident, 82

COLORADO — John Roy Burgeson, 82, of Fort Collins, Colorado died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. (MST) on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College. Avenue in Fort Collins, Colorado.

A private family interment will be at the Immanuel Cemetery, Bertrand, Nebr.

A public reception for family and friends will be 2-4 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand.

John was born on Nov. 24, 1939.

He married Karen in Holdrege over 60 years ago.

Survivors include his wife Karen; their two children, Laurie Buckley and Jodi Allison; six grandchildren; three brothers, Jim Burgeson, David Burgeson and Mike Burgeson; fourteen great-grandchildren, with two additional great-grandchildren on the way.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege and the Bohlender Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins, Colorado are in charge of the arrangements.