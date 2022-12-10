Joesph “Joe” Matejka

Ravenna resident, 88

KEARNEY — Joseph A. “Joe” Matejka, 88, of Ravenna died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. John's Center in Kearney.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna Pastor Chuck Squier and Pastor Darrell Holzinger will officiate.

Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Albert Matejka was born June 26, 1934 in Sherman County, Nebraska to Joe and Florence (Acker) Matejka. He attended grade school in Sherman County and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1952.

On December 8, 1954 he married Elmerna Stutzman in Grand Island, NE. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1955. While in the service, he and Merna lived at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri and Fort Sam Houston Texas. After serving in the Army he farmed in Sherman County for six years. He then sold tools for Snap-On and Cornwell until retirement. He and Merna then became winter Texans, traveling to Aransas Pass for eighteen years. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and spending time at their cabin at Sherman Reservoir.

Joe was a member of the Ravenna Lions Club, Ravenna United Methodist Church, Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and was instrumental in starting the Ravenna ambulance and EMT service in Ravenna and serving for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Elmerna of 68 years; daughters, Cyndy (Ken) Stittle and JoEllen Russell and son, Fred (Kim) Matejka; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren with two on the way and sister, Shirley Chramosta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Ron Russell and brother-in-law, Jim Chramosta.

Memorials are suggested to the church.