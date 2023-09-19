Joel von Aschwege

KEARNEY - Joel D. von Aschwege, age 79, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023 at his home.

Joel was born on May 21, 1944 to Paul von Aschwege and Laura (Butler) von Aschwege on the family farm in Palmer, NE. Growing up on the farm the youngest of 3 children led Joel to a love of animals and farming. He participated in 4-H and had a passion for baseball.

In 1965 Joel enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a Morse Code Intercept Operator.

In August of 1965 he married Sharon Bishop in Grand Island, NE. Soon after the marriage he was shipped out to complete his tour of duty in Vietnam. After his enlistment ended Joel and Sharon made the move from California back to Nebraska with their new baby, to join Joel's family working on the farm.

Joel and Sharon and their 2 sons moved to Leigh, NE in 1981 to manage the Purina Feed Store. In the summer of 1985 Joel had an opportunity to move his family to Alliance and work with his sister Jody and brother-in-law Jim at their GM Dealership.

Joel started The Dent Popper, a paintless dent repair company, where he was able to teach both of his sons the paintless dent repair trade. In 1996 Joel and Sharon moved to Kearney to join Scott, their oldest son, in expanding the business. Joel worked alongside his sons until he retired in 2012.

Joel was a very humble man who loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed a round of golf and bowled for a number of years. He was a life-long Husker fan and cheered on the Chiefs. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always willing to have a cup of coffee and a conversation.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sharon of Kearney, NE; children son, Scott (Tasha) and grandson Barrett of Kearney, NE, son Andrew of Chadron; sister, Jody Wegner of Alliance, NE and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Jack, brother-in-law Jim Wegner, father-in-law Ralph Bishop, mother-in-law Irene Bishop. Nephew Dave Wegner, nephew Dan Aschwege, and great niece Lindsey Green.