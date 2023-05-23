Joel Fie
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY - Joel J. Fie, 77 of Kearney passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney. Memorial services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
