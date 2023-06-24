Joel Jerome Fie passed away at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home on May 19, 2023. A Celebration of his Life will be 2:00 p.m. June 28, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, Nebraska. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Service, Holt Children's Services, and the Oncology Department of the University of Nebraska Medical School for brain cancer research. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.