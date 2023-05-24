Joel Fie

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY - Joel Jerome Fie passed away at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home on May 19, 2023. A Celebration of his Life will be 2:00 p.m. June 28, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, Nebraska. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Joel was born in Riverside, California on September 22, 1945, and was welcomed into the home of Jerome and Aletha “Billie” (Groth) Fie through adoption. The family moved from Ogallala, Nebraska to Gibbon, Nebraska in 1950. Joel attended Gibbon Public Schools and graduated in May of 1964. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1964 and served aboard the USS Cadmus and USS Severn as a Machinist Mate in Newport, RI until 1968.

On December 26, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Connie Luce, in Kearney, NE. Upon honorable discharge in September 1968, he and Connie moved to Hastings, Nebraska where Joel enrolled in the Central Nebraska Community College Diesel Technician program, graduating in 1970. Joel was employed for eleven years at Industrial Irrigation as a diesel field and repair mechanic.

It was during these years that Joel and Connie bought their first home and welcomed their adopted children Adam Joel, Alicia Ann, and Andrew James. In 1979 Joel accepted a position as an ag-equipment mechanic in Kearney Nebraska and the family settled at their present home. In 1984 the family welcomed Ashley Kim home from South Korea.

Joel was an extremely hard worker all his life. He was devoted to his family and was always willing to go above and beyond to help others. Teenage children benefitted from his mechanical abilities as cars were kept in running condition with the help of Dad. He was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments as well as his ten grandchildren.

Joel sang in the Hastings Chorus of the Plains Kearney, 1733 Barbershop chorus, enjoyed bowling and golf. He and Connie enjoyed Celtic music and in 2000 they were able to travel to England, Ireland, and Wales. Joel was a member of Family of Christ Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He was a longstanding sponsor of children through Holt Adoption Program.

Joel began experiencing health issues in 2016. Throughout surgeries and treatments, he was always hopeful for better days and displayed patience in spite of the challenges he faced.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Connie of 57 years, his children Adam Joel (Wendy) of Howard Lake, MN, Alicia Ann Cavenee of Wayne, Nebraska, Andrew James Fie of Kearney and Ashley Kim Salinas of Kearney. His grandchildren include Kylee Fie, Michaela (Michael) Klopp, Adam Fie II, Sukaunya Cavenee, Bishop Cavenee, Alexander Cavenee, Kellen Kelch, Konnor Kelch, Gabrielle Salinas, and Ellianna Salinas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Luce and nephew Benton Luce of Kearney.

Joel was preceeded in death by his mother and father Jerome and Aletha Fie, half-sister Zita Fie Woods, parents- in -law Glenn and Edna Luce and brother-in-law Terry Luce.

Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Service, Holt Children's Services, and the Oncology Department of the University of Nebraska Medical Center for brain cancer research. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. The Family would like to thank the staff of the Central Nebraska Veterans' home, Dr. Aubeelauck and staff, CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, AseraCare and Mt. Carmel for Joel's care.