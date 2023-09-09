Joe Grantzinger

Merna resident, 75

MERNA - Joe Grantzinger, 75, of Merna, NE passed away September 7,2023. Joe Edward Grantzinger was born on September 14, 1947, in Anselmo, NE. He passed away on September 7, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Joe is survived by Deb, his wife of 52 years, daughter Amy (Nate) Filipi and granddaughters, Reese and Palmer of Lincoln, NE, and by his son Ryan (Chelsa) Grantzinger and grandsons, Conner, Gavin, Reed, Garrett and Carson of Ravenna, NE. He is survived by two sisters, Jeanne Leibhart of Broken Bow, NE (formerly Merna) and Elaine (Don) Stevens of Mountain Home, ID. Joe also is survived by brothers-in-law Steve (Eugenia) Wright, Lincoln NE, and Randy (Kim) Wright, Lincoln, NE and sister-in-law Laurel (Kris) Fitzgerald of Dallas, TX. There are numerous nieces and nephews left to remember their Uncle Joe, including Larry (Cat) Leibhart, Kathy (Jim) Eberle, Randy (Kim) Leibhart, Kristy Wells, Tina (Chris) Hutton, Donna (Mike) Schramm, Amanda (Adam) White, Jeremy (Tara) Wright, Andy (Mindy) Wright, Kelly (Wade) Marsh, John (Carol) Wright, Doug (Lauren) Wright and Patrick (Lauren) Fitzgerald.

Funeral Services will be Monday, September 11, 2023, at 3:00 pm at the Broken Bow Evangelical Free Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Merna Cemetery. After the burial an Oktoberfest Celebration of Life will take place at Kinkaider Brewery in Broken Bow, one of Joe's favorite places to sit on the patio, talk with friends (and strangers) and enjoy great food and a couple beers. Memorials are suggested to the Merna Fire and Rescue Service.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Govier Brothers with family greeting from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.