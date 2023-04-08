JoDell (Peterson) Payne

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY - JoDell (Peterson) Payne passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney. She was a bright light until the end, and now her days of fading memories and back pain are over. JoDell's wishes for cremation were honored. The celebration of Jo's life will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 11 a.m. CDT, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney, NE 68847. Luncheon to follow. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

JoDell was born January 23, 1940 in Farnam, Nebraska to Mary E. (Jackson) Whittaker and James A. Whittaker (who resided in San Diego, CA). Her parents were estranged and later divorced. Mary remarried in August 1946 to Arthur R. Peterson of Holdrege who joyfully made JoDell his own, officially adopting her in 1947. Jo called him 'Daddy' until the end of her days. Later, she would become the big sister for two siblings.

She was embraced by the large extended Peterson family residing in the Holdrege / Kearney area and far beyond, while the ties to her mother's side of the family remained constant. A much younger Peterson cousin remembers JoDell as this beautiful, older girl who was glad to make time for a little kid like her. Jo often said that Holdrege was the best place in the world to grow up.

JoDell descended from a long line of strong-willed, capable, and caring women. As was her mother, Jo's beloved maternal grandmother Lena Conover Jackson of Farnam (and later Holdrege) was one of those strong women.

Grandma Jackson, who always called her oldest granddaughter 'Jody,' was her greatest role model. Even after Jody moved from Farnam to Holdrege in 1946, she visited her grandmother regularly. Among many things, Grandma Jackson taught her to have faith, sew, bake cookies, grow flowers, and be kind.

JoDell loved music and played the piano. Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow were two of her favorite artists. She loved to dance, too.

As a youngster and teen, she was outgoing, pretty and very popular with classmates and adults alike. Before graduating from Holdrege High School in 1957, JoDell was a good student, majorette and pep club member. She worked at Hested's dime store Thursday nights and Saturdays.

JoDell worked a year to earn money towards tuition, and in 1958 went to Kearney State College for a two-year teaching certificate, the standard at the time. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and majorette with the marching band.

That spring, at the insistence of his best buddies, John W. Payne called JoDell—a girl he didn't know – and asked her to be his date to his fraternity's spring formal. She said yes.

Jo and John married at the Holdrege United Methodist Church on hot and steamy July 31, 1960. Her sister was the flower girl.

The couple lived in Kearney where John finished college and then went into business with his father at Payne Larson Furniture. JoDell taught second graders at Whittier Elementary School for two years.

Teaching gave way to stay-at-home mom with the arrival of three daughters in 1962, 1964 and 1966, followed by a son in 1971. JoDell excelled at motherhood and making a home for her family. John was the family's breadwinner, but Jo was its engineer. She also supported and encouraged John's business interests and civic engagements.

She was a good cook and baker who liked to try new recipes. She loved to entertain.

In 1989, a friend presented Jo with a brag book that would hold multiple photos of her first grandchild, a sweet boy. Tragically in 1999, that same little boy and his grandparents would grieve the loss of his mother and their oldest daughter. Jo and John became parents again to raise their grandson to become the fine man he is today.

JoDell volunteered as a Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother and room mother. She was involved with her sorority as an alumna.

For decades, she was passionate about The P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and its focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide, serving as president for two chapters. And, JoDell was past board chair of the Kearney Country Club.

In service of her alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Kearney (formerly Kearney State College), Jo was past president of the UNK Alumni Association, and later chaired its campaign to purchase the Alumni House. JoDell and John helped furnish the House after it was acquired and renovated. In September 2013, the couple were co-recipients of the Jim Rundstrom Distinguished Service Award.

Jo enjoyed spending time with her friends and she loved to travel, too, but never mastered the art of packing light.

Topsail Beach, North Carolina was Jo's happy place. Vacations with all the kids and grandkids were among her favorite memories.

JoDell's life was well lived.

JoDell's survivors include her husband John of Kearney, daughters Linda Payne Kitt (Ron) of Kearney, Nancy Payne (Ben Goodkind) of Arlington, Virginia, and son Steven Payne (Lauren) of Jacksonville, North Carolina; grandchildren Colby Payne (Pam) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Noah Goodkind of Olympia, Washington, Sam Goodkind of San Francisco, California, Joshua and Rebekah Payne of Jacksonville, N.C., Cara Kitt Mullins (Pat) of Omaha, Cory and Erin Kitt of Kearney; great-granddaughter Penelope Payne of Virginia Beach; sister Cynthia Peterson of Lincoln; sister-in-law Cheryl Peterson of Lincoln, brother- and sister-in-law Ron and Nita Payne and sister-in-law Marian Payne of Kearney; special friend-sister Ketty Rodriques Moro of Toronto, Canada; several nephews and nieces, cousins and close friends.

Family members preceding her in death are her daughter Ann Payne, parents Arthur and Mary Peterson, brother Robert Peterson, great-grandfather Nick Conover, grandparents Archie Jackson and Lena Jackson, parents-in-law Ruth (Sherer) and Alvie Payne, brother-in-law Charles Payne, all of her aunts and uncles, and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation, P.E.O. Chapter GG (Kearney), Kearney First United Methodist Church , or to the family (in care of the funeral home) for later designation.