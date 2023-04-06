KEARNEY - JoDell Payne, 83, of Kearney died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.kearneyfirstumc.org.