Joanne (McDuffee) Johnson

Mullen native, 89

MESA, Ariz. - Joanne (McDuffee) Johnson, August 1, 1933 - April 22, 2023, went home to her lord and savior on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Mesa, AZ with her Son by her side holding her hand. She was 89 years young.

Joanne was born in Mullen, Nebraska to Martin S. and Mildred (Roth) McDuffee. On September 3, 1953, she married to Robert D. Johnson. They had three children.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of the United Methodist Church. She raised her children in the presents of God and valued his word. That faith gave her the strength to endure the loss of her first born child, Dale.

Joanne was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Dale Johnson and son Dale Floyd Johnson.

She is survived by her Son Donald L Johnson (Kathy Oneth), Daughter Linda Dickinson, Grandsons Mickey and Jackson Dickinson, Step-Grandchildren Russell Oneth (Rachel), Angela Oneth, Great-Grandchildren Dakota Oneth (Maria), Jonathan Oneth, Samuel Oneth, and Xavier Oneth. Great-Great-Grandchildren Melanie and Alaia Oneth, Sister Patricia Bridges and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. Burial will follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be Sunday, April 30th from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com