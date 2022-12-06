Joan Teel

Cozad resident, 85

COZAD — Joan K. Teel, 85, passed away December 2, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad, Nebraska.

Joan was born in Lexington, Nebraska, on November 7, 1937, to Vernon and Irene (Wilson) French.

Joan married Marlyn Teel on August 18, 1956, in Lexington, Nebraska, where they made their home.

Joan is survived by her husband, Marlyn Teel of Lexington, NE; sons, Mike Teel of Denver, CO, and Mark Teel of Lincoln, NE; daughters, Diana (Leonard) Rainforth of Doniphan, NE, Rhonda (J.L.) Spray of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Judy (Harry T.) Danner of Plattsmouth, NE and Jean (George) Holbrook of Lexington, NE; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10am at Reynolds- Love Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 4-7pm with the family to greet friends at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.