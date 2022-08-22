Joan Zimmer

Mason City resident, 79

MASON CITY — Joan Marie Zimmer, 79, of Mason City died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A beloved mother, wife, sister and teacher to many in the community, Joan will be missed by all.

Funeral services for Joan Zimmer will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Burial will be in the Black Hill Creek Cemetery south of Mason City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. today (Monday, Aug. 22), at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Visitation will continue at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with the family greeting friends 6-7 p.m. A rosary service will be 7 p.m. today (Monday) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

——

Joan M Siegel was born on June 22, 1943, in Scottsbluff to Joe and Lucille (VanWinkle) Siegel. She was the oldest of four children. She attended elementary school at Litchfield and Sunny Slope District 76 and attended Litchfield High School where she graduated in 1960. After high school Joan attended Kearney State College where she received her teaching degree in August 1968. She started her teaching career at Sunny Slope followed by Clear Creek, Litchfield and Minden, and retired from Mason City school in 2005 after 25 years of teaching.

On Feb. 17, 1973, after a long pursuit, James Zimmer and Joan Siegel were married at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Hazard. After they were married, they lived in Minden for a short time before returning to Mason City. In October 1976 they moved to the Zimmer family farm where they still reside. To this union they had three sons, Mark Zimmer of Mason City, David Zimmer (Sarah) of Mason City, and Lonnie Zimmer (Dayna) of Pleasanton. Joan taught school and helped Jim on the farm raising livestock and crops. She enjoyed teaching, traveling, spending time with her family, and sharing her love of educating with her children, grandchildren, and neighbors.

Survivors include her husband Jim of Mason City; children, Mark Zimmer of Mason City, David Zimmer (Sarah) of Mason City, and Lonnie Zimmer (Dayna) of Pleasanton; her brother, Arnold Siegel of Litchfield; sister, Linda Eberle (Donnie) of Hastings; brother, David Siegel (Sharon) of Litchfield; and Nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lucille Siegel.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's' Hospital.