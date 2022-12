Jo Crawford

Holdrege resident, 82

HOLDREGE — Jo Del Crawford, 82 years of age, of Holdrege, died, on December 25, 2022, at her home.

A private family viewing was held prior to cremation, and a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

She is survived by her three children: Larry Crawford of Bertrand; Lori Brede of Kearney; and Susan High of Kearney; eight grandchildren: Cahle Olsen; Jerad Olsen; Megan Olsen; Jenesis Emory; Mikah Neff; Jordyn Ahrens; Taylor Meier; and Savannah Even; numerous loving great-grandchildren; one sister: Doris Hydo of North Platte.