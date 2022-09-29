Jim Rasmussen

Ravenna resident, 78

LINCOLN — Jimmie (Jim) Dean Rasmussen, 78, of Ravenna died on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Tabitha Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln after a fierce battle with Lewy Body dementia.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna. Rev. Chuck Squier will officiate.

Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the church.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

——

Jim was born Dec. 29, 1943, in St. Paul, Nebraska to Earl & Frieda (Nielsen) Rasmussen. He was raised on farms near Dannevirke and Cotesfield. Upon graduation from Elba High School he attended Kearney State College, then transferred to University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning a Degree in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, Jim was able to purchase his first Red GTO and was united in marriage to Faye Liebers of Kearney in March of 1967.

Jim professional career began with Boeing in Wichita, Kansas then to Everett, Washington where Jim's claim to fame was designing the ash tray for the Boeing's 747. Shortly after his time with Boeing, Jim returned to Nebraska, where he started a 25 year career working with Peter Kiewit & Sons Construction. It was at this time that Jim & Faye welcomed a daughter Julie into their lives. A short-time later Kiewit sent the family north of the border to St. John New Brunswick, where they welcomed a son, Robert into the family. Jim's career with Kiewit led the family to time in Montreal, James Bay and Edmonton before the call to come back to Nebraska in the mid-1980's. Jim continued his career with Kiewit chasing projects throughout North America and Denmark until his “retirement” that was then followed by a short stint as a consultant in Malaysia and Taiwan where he was able to share his engineering expertise.

In 1994, Jim's desire and passion to return to his roots in Central Nebraska called Jim and Faye to set up a home in Ravenna, Nebraska and he took up his second career as a farmer. It was during this time that Jim was able to fully share his sense of community and servant philosophy. Locally, Jim was heavily involved within the community by sharing his time & treasure with organization such as the Ravenna Lions Club, City Council, Ravenna United Methodist Church, and Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living, University of Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife Faye; daughter, Julie (Scott) Arndt of Tuscumbia, Alabama; son, Robert (Charla) Rasmussen of St. Paul; grandchildren, Nick (Harley) Arndt & Zach Arndt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, Lauren (fiancée-David) & Celia Knox of Chicago, Illinois, Kenzie & Allie Rasmussen of St. Paul; great grandson, Asher Arndt of Tuscumbia, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Jo & Terry Manolidis of Phillips; sister-in law, Sharon Dennis of Kearney and numerous nieces and nephews, and good longtime friend, Ken Zeller of Fort Calhoun.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Gary; his in-laws, Elliott & Marian Liebers; brothers-in-law, Bill Liebers and Jerry Dennis; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.