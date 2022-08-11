 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Phillips

Lexington resident, 77

LEXINGTON — Jim E. Phillips, 77, of Lexington died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home in Lexington.

A graveside service will be at a later date at the Elwood Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Dec. 4, 1944, to Gail and June (Tilson) Phillips.

Jim married Lynnette Gruber on Dec. 24, 1964.

Survivors include his children, Jodi Hinton of Lexington and Jerry Phillips of Eugene, Oregon; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

