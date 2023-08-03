‘Jim' Logston

Holdrege resident, 93

HOLDREGE - Funeral services for James C. “Jim” Logston will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Orleans, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. and Mr. Neil Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the Orleans Cemetery, Orleans, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Orleans American Legion Post #184 and the United States Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

James Christian “Jim” Logston, 93, of Holdrege, formerly of Orleans, died on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Jim was born on Dec. 24, 1929, North of Oxford, Nebraska, in Furnas County, the youngest of six children, born to William Lawrence and Helen (Regelin) Logston.

He married Carole Dean Dymacek at the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in rural Dawson County. They were blessed with three children: James, Charles and Jennifer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole in 2016; five siblings, Larry Logston and wife, Mary Jean (Dymacek), Muriel Tammen, Evelyn Russell, Elma Johnston and Ilene Russell.

Survivors include his children, James C. “Chris” Logston, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca of Albany, New York, Charles E. Logston and his wife, Tricia of Holdrege, and Jennifer Graf and her husband, Chris of Orleans; seven grandchildren, Heather Logston and her husband, Matt Kruse, Shawn Logston and her husband, Ross Krawczyk, Hayden Logston and wife, Hannah, Devin Logston and his fiancée, KayLynn Leach, Jessica Ruthstrom and her husband, Jonathan, Christian Strickland and fiancé, Jessica Pasbrig, and Rylee Smith; six great-grandchildren, Finola and Oscar Knox Krawczyk, Trinity, Emma, and Jonathan Ruthstrom, and Huxten James Logston; brother-in-law, James Dymacek and his wife, Janis of Waverly, Nebraska; along with extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held prior to the service. A memorial has been established and is kindly suggested to the family. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.