GENOA – Former Kearney resident James “Jim” J. Hurt, 89, of Genoa, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military rites provided by the United Sates Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.