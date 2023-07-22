‘Jim' Hurt

Ex-Kearney resident, 89

GENOA - James “Jim” J. Hurt, 89, formerly of Kearney, died July 18, 2023 at the Genoa Community Hospital in Genoa, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., July 26, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military rites provided by the United Sates Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m.at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was born February 10, 1934 to Ralph and Blanch (Studnicka) Hurt in Farwell, Nebraska. He graduated from Farwell High School in 1951. Jim joined the Navy in 1951 and served for three years during the Korean War.

Jim married Delores Matousek on October 26, 1955 in St. Paul. They moved to Alliance and then to Kearney in 1971. Jim worked as a wildlife biologist for Ducks Unlimited until he retired in 1997.

Jim was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Kearney American Legion Post #52

Jim is survived by his daughters, Janice Jones of Grand Island, NE, and Diane and Tim Trofholz of Lebo, KS; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Bud Hurt; and two sisters, Leona Pawlowski, and Helen Nevrivy.