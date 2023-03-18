Jim Hardekopf

Former Kearney resident, 78

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Jim Hardekopf of Centennial, Wyoming, formerly of Kearney, passed away at Ivinson Hospital in Laramie, WY on March 7th. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery. A reception will follow at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

James Allen Hardekopf was born in Kearney to Milton “Buss” Hardekopf and Irene Franz Hardekopf on January 16, 1945. He was active in many sports, graduating from Kearney High School in 1963 and Kearney State College in 1968. He and Patricia Sheen were married in 1964.

He spent his career working at Baldwin Filters as a Regional Sales manager before retiring. Jim loved to hunt and fish, snow skied in the Snowy Range and bicycled. He also carved wooden ducks. He and Pat moved to Centennial WY where they built their retirement home.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Pat Hardekopf of Laramie several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Stacey Hardekopf and his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Harold Bragg.