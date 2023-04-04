LARAMIE, Wyoming - Jim Hardekopf of Centennial, WY, formerly of Kearney NE, passed away at Ivinson Hospital in Laramie, WY on March 7. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery. A reception will follow at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.