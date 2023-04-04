Jim Hardekopf
Centennial, Wyoming resident
LARAMIE, Wyoming - Jim Hardekopf of Centennial, WY, formerly of Kearney NE, passed away at Ivinson Hospital in Laramie, WY on March 7. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery. A reception will follow at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.