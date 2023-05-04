‘Jim' Fuerst

Hildreth resident, 72

KEARNEY - James “Jim” Albert Fuerst, 72, of Hildreth, Nebraska passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney after a short illness, surrounded by friends and family. Visitation will be held from 4- 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Schenk and Rev. Brad Fuerst officiating. Interment will be held following the service at Moline Cemetery southwest of Hildreth. Memorials in Jim's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Jim was born on July 31, 1950 in Holdrege to Al and Hannah (DeJonge) Fuerst. He and his brother Leonard were raised on a farm northwest of Wilcox until he was 10 years old. At that time his family moved to Hildreth, where he graduated from high school in 1968. He attended Midland Lutheran College, where he obtained his degree in elementary education. After graduation, Jim lived in Omaha for two years and taught fifth grade. He met and married Kenda Vogel and they moved back to Hildreth where they raised two daughters together, Kirsten and Emily, until they subsequently divorced.

During this time Jim joined his father in farming until Al's retirement, and the farm continued to grow into a large and successful operation. Jim loved farming and was respected throughout the farming community as a good friend and neighbor.

In the early 1990s Jim met Tamara Bienhoff, also from rural Hildreth, and they were married on August 28, 1999.

Jim was a man of grace, compassion and resilience. He also was a man of strong faith, and when challenged in life he sought the strength in his relationship with God to help him persevere.

His love of nature was evident in how he spent his free time. He enjoyed boating at the lake, gardening with Tami and four-wheeling whenever he could. He loved all animals, especially his dogs. Jim also loved spending time in his shop.

Jim is survived by his wife Tami Fuerst. He is also survived by his daughters, Kirsten McAuliffe (Kevin) of Sterling, NE and Emily Hensley (Curtis) of Kearney, NE. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren – Carson, Madison, Easton, Evelyn and Hutch. He's also survived by son-in-law Karl Bergstrom and former wife Kenda Fuerst. Jim was a gentle giant for his family and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Fuerst; and nephew, Cedric Fuerst.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.