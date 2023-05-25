Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jill Smith Davis

Ansley resident, 49

KEARNEY - Jill Smith Davis, 49, of Ansley passed away surrounded by family on May 22, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She was born in Sargent to Al and Ruth Smith.

In 1992, she gave birth to her first son, Quincy. On April 22, 1995, Jill married Doug Davis of Sargent. From this marriage came Brayden Davis.

Jill's marriage to Doug ended. She found her fiancé, Matt Lane, and lived with him in the Ansleyesterville area. Jill had two grandchildren, Vivian and Jaxon.

Survivors include her sons Quincy Young (Liza) of Lincoln, and Brayden Davis (Jordyn Freeman) of Kearney; parents Al and Ruth Smith of Sargent; fiancé Matt Lane of Ansley; two grandchildren (Vivian and Jaxon); four siblings, Cami (Tony) Eynetich of Grand Island, Amy (Mike) Kozeal of Sargent, Steve (Teal) Smith of Hastings, and Nate (Lisa) Smith of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jill is preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Nellie Smith, and Tom and Gertrude Osentowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating. The service will be live streamed at govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to the Sargent Swimming Pool.

A visitation was scheduled today (Thursday) from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.