Jessy Dunning-Frasier

Beloved daughter, sister, mother of two grown children.

She lost the 12 year battle with CIDP. Was loved by all who knew her.

Survived by Mother, Shari(Garry) Tiede of Kearney; sister, Amber (Robert) Minkler of Elm Creek; daughter, Heather Dunning of Kearney; son, Kaleb Mandelko of Elm Creek.

Memorial fundraiser to be held by her friends and family at Dome Lounge in Kearney on Feb. 25, 2023