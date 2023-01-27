Jesse J. Bennett, 42, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence.

Jesse was born January 29, 1980, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Rosalie R. Huerta (Bennett) and David R Bennett. Jesse loved being outdoors he was an arborist amongst many other talents and interests.

Jesse is survived by his three children, son; Jesse Bennett Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jayden Bennett of Missouri, daughter; Desirae Bennett of Missouri, father; David Bennett of Lincoln, brother; Jamison Bennett of Lincoln, sister; Tina Bennett (Gilbert Ontiveros) of Lincoln, four nephews; Jonny Fleecs, Jamison Bennett, Malaki Mileg, and Keco Ontiveros, three nieces; Mollee Hallett, Monica Ontiveros, and Maleah Ontiveros, many cousins and a great deal of friends.

Jesse was preceded in death by his mother Rosalie Huerta on August 21, 2015.

Service will be held 10:00 am, Monday January 30, 2023 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street Lincoln, Nebraska.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.