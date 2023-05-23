Jerry Smith

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY - Jerry Ray Smith, 71 of Kearney passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Jerry was born March 2, 1952 in North Platte, NE to Lester and Verda (Swain) Smith. He attended North Platte High School graduating with the class of 1970. Jerry then attended North Platte Jr. College from 1971-1972. During that time he worked his way through college as a radio DJ and a surgery crew member at Memorial Hospital. In December of 1972, Jerry moved to Kearney where he attended Kearney State College from 1972-1976 while working as a youth counselor at Mid Nebraska Community Action. He also volunteered as a soccer coach for 10 years and played on two coed soccer teams.

Jerry was an active member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department serving as a firefighter/EMT with the department. He was an attack firefighter, arson investigator, and a Hazardous Material Team member. Jerry was also very active in the United Methodist Church where he had been a member of over 50 years. He was involved in Stephen's Ministries, youth ministry and went on numerous mission trips. Jerry loved to fish, hunt, paint, write, photography and taking long drives.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dedra Smith of Kearney; children, Shane (Kari) Smith of Holdrege, Ryan (Anita) Smith of Kearney and Leslie (Scott) Rief of Kearney; 9 grandchildren, Crystal, Jessica, Autumn, McKaden, Kyenna, Cope, Creighton, Skyler, and Cohen; stepchildren, Brittany Harp, Ashley Roberts, Cassandra Roberts and Jeremiah Roberts, Jr.; brother, Russ (Sandy) Smith of Kearney; nephew; mother of his children, Rhonda Smith of Kearney; as well as many extended family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and niece.