Marlin ‘Jerry' Reynolds

Seward resident, 79

May 14, 1943 ~ April 16, 2023 (age 79)

Marlin Jerome (Jerry) Reynolds, 79, of Seward, formerly of Milford and Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward, Nebraska. He was born May 14th, 1943 in Milford, Seward County, Nebraska to Marlin Charles Reynolds and Marcia June Reynolds.

Jerry grew up on the family farm south of Seward and graduated from Seward High School in 1962. He then graduated in 1963 with an accreditation in Building and Construction Technology from Southeast Community College of Milford a two year program that he completed in a year. Growing up, Jerry was a youth member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and the 4-H club in Seward. He also participated in high school football, and worked as a short order cook.

Jerry made a career in construction for over 50 years and was awarded a Master Carpenter Certificate. Jerry was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, and the Carpenters' and Millwrights' Union.

On December 27th 1964, Jerry was united in marriage to Marvene Louis Tedrow and resided in Lexington and then Kearney. Jerry worked for Central Construction Co. working on the dorm towers in Kearney and Kearney regional airport terminal. From this union, two sons, Barry (1965) and Kiley (1971) were born. In 1971, the young Reynolds family branched out on their own and moved to Littleton, Colorado.

Jerry and Marvene, while working their day jobs, would work together to build their own home during evenings and weekends. Jerry was working as lead framer and site super for Ray Glebe Construction working on Orchard road in Littleton, where they purchased a lot and built their first home.

In 1976, Jerry and Marvene built their second home on Lafayette Circle in Centennial, Colorado that became their residence for over 30 years. Jerry in 1981 became a Superintendent for AmeriBass Construction. He worked downtown Denver completing core buildouts in multiple new high rise buildings that were being erected as Denver was starting to grow. He transitioned into a Lead Superintendent for Tenant Finish Specialties building out office space in downtown Denver. He built office spaces for Halliburton, Frontier Airlines, General Dynamics, the EPA, and many, many more companies over 20 years.

Jerry enjoyed playing golf on the weekends as a member of Southglenn Country Club. At SCC a 9 hole par 3 course over 30 years and countless rounds with family and friends he had five hole-in-ones. He was an avid sports fan and a follower of the Denver Broncos, Husker football, Colorado Rockies, and professional men's and women's golf. The family would attend sports events, golf tournaments, and concerts on a regular basis.

In 2009, Jerry and Marvene retired to Seward to be closer to their two granddaughters, Izabel and Grace. They project-managed the construction of their third home, designing the house from the ground up and spent most everyday on site during the build. They had the forethought to design the house to be accessible so they could reside as long as possible at Augusta Drive. Jerry took care of Marvene for years as her physical abilities decreased over time, showing his love and appreciation through his care for her and her needs on a daily basis.

Jerry is survived by his sons and their spouses, Barry and Cheri and Kiley and Melinda; his grandchildren Izabel, Grace, and step grandchild Jesse; his siblings Mark Reynolds; Amy and Jeff Richardson; John and Tami Reynolds; Beth and Mark Lewis; nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by Marvene, his brother Rod Reynolds; sister-in-law Kris Reynolds.

To honor his last wish, the disposition of ashes for Marlin J. Reynolds shall be scattered together with wife Marvene Louis Reynolds.

Memorial Service for Marlin and Marvene will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Love Funeral Home in Callaway, Nebraska.